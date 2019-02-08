Why club legend David Gray has a role for life at Hibs

In the eyes of Hibs fans David Gray has achieved immortality.

• READ MORE: How good is Hibs chief Leeann Dempster’s track record at hiring managers?

Hibernian captain David Gray is a role for life at Hibs if he wants it. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The moment the defender rose above James Tavernier to direct Liam Henderson’s corner past Wes Foderingham in the 2016 Scottish Cup final he became a club legend. He was soon anointed Sir David Gray.

For the rest of his life the former Hearts academy player won’t have to pay for a drink in Leith. And if Hibs’ chief executive Leeann Dempster has her way he won’t ever leave the club, even after he’s retired.

The CEO praised the influence of the club’s senior players on and off the pitch.

Lewis Stevenson, David Gray, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon and Marvin Bartley have been key players over the last four to five years and have amassed nearly 1,200 appearances for the club between them.

Dempster would like to see such players make the transition from playing staff to club staff when their careers come to an end.

“We talk about the great people at the club and that includes the players,” she told Hibs TV. “A lot of them have been with us in this journey since 2014. We rely heavily on them, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. Utterly fantastic professionals. Credit as human beings as much as anything and we’re really grateful that they are here.

“In my view some of these guys should never leave this football club and if I had anything to do with it, thankfully I do, I don’t want them to go and that’s not me necessarily commenting on the footballing perspective but life after football.

“David Gray for me should have a long career in association with Hibs if he wants it and I’ll do everything I can for him and others like him to make sure that happens or try and make sure that happens.

“I have the utmost respect for the players and everything that they have achieved to date.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital