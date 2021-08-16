Why Kyle Magennis is now thriving as Hibs midfielder breaks goal record

Kyle Magennis has hit the ground running for Hibs this season

“I think that’s the highest number of goals I’ve scored in a season already, just a few games in, and I just want to keep it going,” he said in the aftermath of Hibs’ 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Kilmarnock in which he scored the opener from Kevin Nisbet’s cutback.

"My highest number so far is three, although I was playing a bit further back, but I’ve always wanted to add more goals to my game and I’m keen to keep it going.”

Jack Ross has favoured a 4-2-3-1 set-up so far and Magennis is thriving in a more advanced position as the central attacking midfielder.

Magennis is all smiles after opening the scoring against Kilmarnock

"I’m enjoying playing more further forward and in the games so far this season we've passed the ball really well. I’m getting more of the ball, and more chances to score goals, link up the play – I’m really enjoying playing in there,” Magennis added.

"It’s a striker’s instinct to shoot so I was a bit surprised when Kevin passed it but I was glad he cut it back and he got his goal too.”

It was an important game for Hibs, coming just days after the club’s disappointing Europa Conference League exit in Croatia.

"Kilmarnock played well in the first half but I think my goal killed the game a bit. We settled into it and after that I felt we were the better team,” Magennis continued.

"If we were dwelling on Thursday night we might not have played as well, and there’s always next year to get back into Europe.”

Ross admitted in his own post-match comments that he was fond of Magennis, having given the midfielder his debut at St Mirren.

"Last season when I was getting those niggly injuries he kept saying to me how good a player I was, telling me to be patient and that he’d be patient with me as well because he knew what I was capable of and he trusted me,” Magennis said.

"It’s the first full pre-season I’ve done in two years because I’ve had a lot of injuries but I’m feeling good and you can see the benefits of getting a full pre-season.”

Magennis could have added to his tally after Killie captain Chris Stokes went down with a hamstring injury, leaving the Hibs man with a clear sight of goal, but he hesitated and referee Bobby Madden blew his whistle to pause the game.

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright singled Magennis out for praise, saying: “Kyle deserves a bit of credit because he made up the referee’s mind for him.

"It was great sportsmanship – he probably should have played on.”

However Magennis played down his part in the incident, instead choosing to focus on his opponent.

"I was just a bit in shock that he’d gone down so quickly and as soon as I touched the ball the ref blew the whistle. It’s obviously gutting for Chris; I know how hard it is to be injured and I wish him well in his recovery.”

