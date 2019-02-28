'Yasssss. 3 points behind Hearts and aw now' Hibs fans react to the 2-1 victory over St Johnstone

Have your say

Hibs are now in the driving seat to finish in the top six and supporters have a new hero....or two.

@HibbySmurf: "Outstanding - Winning away from home with 10 men!!"

@GISALEGEND: "Big performance really in the end coming from a goal down, but McNulty on a right run of form just now. Keep it up lads."

@dazzjw1875: "Yes get in there!! What a comeback and to go and get winner with 10men. Changed days!! Ggtth

@Colinstewart: "Yassss. 3 points behind Hearts and aw now. Good work."

@liam_1: "Give marc mcnulty a 10 year contract and a statue already. What a boy."

@hibbymick: "St Johnstone's Tommy Wright not to complementary on Hibs regarding the penalty.. suck it up Tom we have all been there."

@semotron: "Mcnulty and Omeonga lifetime contracts."

@CraigccHealey: "Announce McNulty on a 10 year deal."

Paul Kerr: "Hard watching at times tonight. McNulty was worthy and Omeonga was electric when he came on (Mallan pedestrian in comparison) and some pass for McNultys goal!"