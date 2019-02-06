'Yawn... turning into a brutal season' - Hibs fans react to the 2-0 defeat to Celtic

The green-and-white side of the Capital are not happy with how the season is unfolding with just eight games to go before the split.

@moathibby: "So what are you going to do about it Hibernian? 8th place!"

@DunlopDougie: "Yawn, turning into a brutal season. Announce mediocre manager."

@seanm1875: "We where s**t but no chance we were winning that. Bring the new manager in and take it from there. Start focus on building confidence and consistency. I really don’t care if we’re bottom six at this stage."

@Deanosborn: "Lots of effort - No firepower."

@brettweir0: "Never seen a Hibs team get beat so easily no threat no quality absolutely nothing to get excited about."

500miles: "We were looking to play a quick outball all night tonight, but no Boyle, Agyepong or Horgan to provide that pace. Cutting edge totally missing due to that."

B.H.F.C: "Absolute garbage. Offered absolutely nothing. The club need to get the finger out and sort this situation out. Pathetic performance tonight but totally expected."

CMac1988: "Man for man though it seemed everyone of their players were quicker than their respective counterparts. Boyle like many was haven't a great run before getting injured but he was at least an outlet. Nothing sticks with Kamberi and Shaw and neither are quick enough to play the channels. Agyepong when fit (if) would be handy."

wookie70: "What was more worrying is that Scott Bain (Celtic goalkeeper) looked more comfortable and composed with the ball at his feet than quite a few of our outfield players."

SMAXXA: "Who were we missing tonight? Bartley, Whittaker, Porteous, Horgan, Boyle, Bogdan, Agyepong, anyone else? Regardless of how bad we have been we have had the worst season I can remember with injuries."

Hibees1973: "To be honest Parkhead should not be the place to judge us, however this is as lame a performance I have seen from us in Glasgow for a couple of years."

Salisbury Hibee: "Four way battle for 6th now. Still a chance with 8 games to go."