Home defeat dashes Edinburgh City’s Betfred Cup hopes

Edinburgh CITY’s hopes of progressing to the Betfred Cup knock-out stage are hanging by a thread after a 1-0 defeat by East Kilbride at Ainslie Park last night.

There was an air of optimism around the Citizens dressing room following Saturday’s impressive 1-0 win over Championship club Dunfermline, Danny Handling’s astute finish giving the League Two outfit their first three points in this season’s competition.

However, James McDonaugh’s men were unable to secure back-to-back victories as Ruari Paton netted the only goal of the game inside the final 20 minutes to send the Lowland League champions home with the points.

City slide to the foot of Group H and must now defeat Albion Rovers on Saturday to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16.

Dunfermline remain top without kicking a ball after St Mirren’s frustrating cup campaign ended goalless at Albion Rovers, Jim Goodwin’s side picking up an extra point with a 4-3 penalty-kick success.

The Buddies made and missed a number of chances and had a late Cameron Breadner effort ruled out for offside before Bryan Wharton and Smart Osadolor’s misses from 12 yards were decisive.