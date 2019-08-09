How Bonnyrigg Rose have been steeled for title push by East of Scotland

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Keiran McGachie believes last season’s East of Scotland League title success will stand them in good stead this term.

The Midlothian-based outfit have amassed seven points from their first three matches as a Lowland League club ahead of tomorrow’s mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash with East Stirlingshire at New Dundas Park.

And frontman McGachie, who has found the net on three occasions already, reckons Rose are well equipped to cope with the demands of Scottish football’s fifth tier thanks to the steep learning curve of last season.

“There are some real powerhouses in this league but the same goes for the East of Scotland too,” the 26-year-old said. “I think last season really prepared us well in terms of the competitiveness of the league.

“There were 36 teams battling it out for one promotion spot so it was so competitive. I think some of the sides will be glad to see the back of us, but there are some real big clubs down there.

“We’re not expected to go out and win the league this season so that might do us the world of good as there’s no pressure on us.”

McGachie doesn’t believe the squad assembled by manager Robbie Horn is strong enough to launch a title challenge despite a strong start.

“I think we are pretty confident of beating anyone at home. Playing on the grass makes a big difference and something a lot of the other clubs aren’t used to,” he said.

“East Stirlingshire have signed a lot of quality, but I suppose we’ll find out how good they are.

“We’re feeling good. We have added well but the biggest thing for us has been holding on to some of our top players, guys like (Lee) Currie, (Dean) Brett and (Alan) Horne, I think holding on to these guys has been just as good as new signings.

“We demand high standards from each other on the pitch, but we’ve got that bond off it too.

“We go into every game thinking we can win.

“The Berwick game was a real tough one and I don’t think we got enough credit for coming away with a win. They’re actually a really decent side.

“On a personal note it’s good to get off the mark as early as you can. I’ve usually played up front with out-and-out strikers and they tend to score more.

“I’ve always seen my role in the team as a bit more than scoring goals. I usually average one every three games so for the next six I don’t need to score!

“The manager wants me to be more of a threat and get into the box more but I need to do a lot of work off the ball too.”