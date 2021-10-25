How Civil Service Strollers made history with League One Peterhead to come in the Scottish Cup

Civil Service Strollers celebrate their historic win. (Picture: Twitter/@CSStrollers)

The Lowland League side sensationally saw off League Two Cowdenbeath 4-2 at Central Park on Saturday and will host Jim McInally's men at Christie Gilles Park on Saturday, November 27.

Strollers fell behind in Fife to a Kris Renton strike but they were quickly level through Euan Valentine's close-range finish.

Alieu Faye then spurned the opportunity to give Gary Jardine's men the lead from the penalty spot as his weak effort was easily saved by Cammy Gill.

Liam Buchanan restored the Blue Brazil's lead but Strollers found themselves level again before the break as Faye made amends for his earlier spot-kick miss.

The home side were then reduced to nine men with firstly Robbie Buchanan and then Liam Buchanan – three minutes later – given their marching orders.

And the Capital side capitalised with Faye powering in his second to give Strollers a 3-2 lead before Danny Irving capped off a memorable afternoon for the visitors with a fourth.

Jardine told the Evening News: "To beat a league club and reach the third round for the first time in the club's history is a magnificent achievement. I couldn't be prouder of the players coming back from behind twice and showing real resilience and quality to go on and win it. We've already had to do some travelling this season so to get a home tie, albeit a real tough one, is great reward for everyone involved."

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose will also face League One opposition in the third round after being drawn away to Barry Ferguson's Alloa.

The Lowland League leaders eased past divisional rivals East Stirlingshire 3-0 at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

Kerr Young gave the New Dundas Park side a ninth-minute lead with a superb finish into the corner before Bradley Barrett's header after a cross from the right doubled Rose's lead midway through the first half.

George Hunter's nutmeg and clever finish sealed a comfortable win with ten minutes remaining.

Manager Robbie Horn said: "I thought it was a really good performance from start to finish. It could have been more to be honest as we had further opportunities to score. We've got some big games coming up. There was a good support through to watch and they play such a big part."

Elsewhere, Edinburgh City await the winners of the replay between Dunbar United or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale after coming from behind to see off Bo'ness United 2-1.

Kieran Anderson headed the Lowland League side into the lead at Ainslie Park but Ryan Shanley equalised with a cool finish. Substitute John Robertson's stunning strike with just over ten minutes left to play won it for Gary Naysmith's men.

Match-winner Robertson said: "We knew it was going to be a tough game but we got through. I knew as soon as the ball left my foot it was going in."

In the Lowland League, Edinburgh University moved up to 15th with a 3-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen at East Peffermill.