Hearts boss Craig Levein. Picture: SNS

How could Hearts line up against Livingston?

Hearts host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, but how could they line up against the Lions?

Barring any last-minute injury setbacks, Doyle is certain to keep his place above Zdenek Zlamal

1. Colin Doyle

The defender has been excellent in his two starts since returning from injury.

2. John Souttar

We believe Wednesday will see a return of Smith to the middle of a back three.

3. Michael Smith

Regardless of whether he's in a three or a four, the captain is sure to lead the defence.

4. Christophe Berra

