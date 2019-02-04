How could Hearts line up against Livingston?
Hearts host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, but how could they line up against the Lions?
1. Colin Doyle
Barring any last-minute injury setbacks, Doyle is certain to keep his place above Zdenek Zlamal
2. John Souttar
The defender has been excellent in his two starts since returning from injury.
3. Michael Smith
We believe Wednesday will see a return of Smith to the middle of a back three.
4. Christophe Berra
Regardless of whether he's in a three or a four, the captain is sure to lead the defence.
