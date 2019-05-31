Hearts academy graduate Christophe Berra battles with Hibs academy graduate Paul Hanlon in the final Edinburgh derby of the season

How many academy graduates started games for your Scottish Premiership club in 2018/19?

A total of 65 academy graduates started for their Scottish Premiership side during the 2018/19 season - but who came out on top, and who fielded the fewest?

We take a look at how many players who started for the 12 top-flight teams came through the same club's youth system

Christophe Berra (35), Jamie Brandon (5), Harry Cochrane (6), Marcus Godinho (13), Aaron Hickey (2), Andrew Irving (2), Callumn Morrison (20) and Connor Smith (2).

1. Hearts - 8

Paul Hanlon (31), Lewis Stevenson (38), Steven Whittaker (14), Lewis Allan (2), Fraser Murray (2), Ryan Porteous (18), Oli Shaw (14) and Scott Martin (1).

2. Hibs - 8

James Forrest (53), Ewan Henderson (4), Jack Hendry (11), Mikey Johnston (11), Callum McGregor (56), Anthony Ralston (4) and Kieran Tierney (39).

3. Celtic - 7

Bruce Anderson (1), Andrew Considine (44) Dean Campbell (3), Scott McKenna (39), Connor McLennan (21), Frank Ross (2) and Scott Wright (7).

4. Aberdeen - 7

