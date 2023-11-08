Celtic and Rangers have been awarded more Scottish Premiership spot kicks than any other clubs, but how to Hearts and Hibs rank?

We are through the first quarter of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and, once again, the awarding of penalty kicks has been one of the most talked about discussion points.

In total, 21 spot kicks have been awarded by referees in the league so far this season. Celtic and Rangers have been awarded the most so far while three clubs are yet to receive a penalty award in the league this season and three more have only once been awarded a penalty.