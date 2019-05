The final league placings were confirmed on Sunday but how much did you club make?

The 42 clubs in the SPFL shared a record £25million between them in prize money. Scroll through to see how much your team and their rivals made. (All figures are in £GBP)

1. Berwick Rangers - 45,000 SNS Group Buy a Photo

2. Albion Rovers - 47,500 Colin Woodward Buy a Photo

3. Elgin City - 50,000 SNS Group Buy a Photo

4. Queen's Park - 52,500 SNS Group Buy a Photo

View more