How the Scotland players rated during 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan
Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player as Alex McLeish’s men go down 3-0 to Kazakhstan.
1. Scott Bain
On his competitive debut the Celtic keeper had no chance with the goals and made a superb block from Kuat on the half hour to prevent the humiliation being any deeper. If that were at all possible. (5/10)
The Sheffield Wednesday debutant wasn't the worst. Might have closed down better to prevent the cross that led to the third but the ball was firmly on the slates by then with the right-back area not the cause of that fact. (5/10)
Left back was supposed to be second nature to him, despite having not played there at all this season. It looked as if he had never played there in his life as Kazakhstan cut their visitors apart in that first 10 minutes. (2/10)
Dynamism and some dazzling digs have framed his recent impressive outings for Aston Villa. They were out of the picture as he was one more player in the Astana Arena who offered next to nothing. (4/10)