In pictures: Remembering the glory of the Tennent’s Sixes

It ran for ten seasons between 1984 and 1993 and created an age of parity unmatched by the 11-a-side game in the country, even in the more evenly distributed trophy era in which in was created.

Seven different teams won the competition across its short run, including Partick Thistle who still keep the silverware on display at their Firhill Stadium.

It was popular with fans and is often looked back on it fondly, but sadly it will forever remain just a memory, as it seems highly improbable it will ever be brought back.

You cannot seriously imagine teams using the winter break, in the midst of a title race or eyeing a lengthy cup run, to have their biggest stars slamming into boards and risking injury for a six-a-side trophy. And a tournament without the biggest teams just wouldn’t justify the cost - which was also true of the original by 1993.

Instead, it will be left to those who were around to witness it to pass down tales of getting together with friends and watching their team vanquish their Scottish Premier Division enemies for a little piece of football glory.

