Aberdeen v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Who: Aberdeen v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Pittodrie, Aberdeen. When: Sunday, December 16. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Don Robertson, assisted by John McCrossan and Michael Banks.

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV. Match highlights on BBC Scotland's Sportscene from 7.15pm. More than 1,100 Jambos have snapped up tickets for Sunday's game at Pittodrie. Tickets are still available, however, can now only be purchased in person at the Hearts ticket office, which is open until 5pm Saturday and 10am-12pm Sunday.

Jim Goodwin will hope to have the same Aberdeen squad available that made the trip to face Dundee United last weekend. Hearts are already struggling with a lengthy injury list, with Nathaniel Atkinson the latest to be added to the list after hobbling off with ankle problem against Fiorentina on Thursday. First-choice centre-backs Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles both missed the 5-1 defeat in Florence along with full-back Michael Smith. Wingers Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven were also out with long-term absentees Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime. Smith and Ginnelly are touch and go for this one. Cammy Devlin is suspended.

Hearts are conceding goals at an alarming rate, shipping 14 in their last four games in all competitions. The 5-1 hammering in Florence as also a third defeat in their last four games in all competitions, albeit against higher-level opposition and amid an injury crisis. Hearts are fifth in the table, just one point and one place above their opponents. Aberdeen’s home form has been excellent this season, but they suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat at Dundee United last weekend and will be keen to avenge that defeat.

Hearts have a poor recent record at Pittodrie, losing by the odd goal on each of their last five visits. The last Hearts win in the granite city came in May 2016 when Abiola Dauda scored the only goal. Hearts went a goal up with a John Souttar penalty at Pittodrie this time last year, only for Aberdeen to hit back with two goals in the second half before Andy Halliday was sent off.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said: “We have shown in weeks gone by that we have been able to bounce back under difficult circumstances. The Easter Road game where we lost 3-1 we bounced back with a really positive result against Kilmarnock winning 4-1, we have to do the same this weekend against a very good Hearts team. One or two players have been very patient and we will see what happens once we make the decision on the starting XI.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “The first message to the players is we play Aberdeen on Sunday. That starts right now. That’s the most important thing for us now. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go up to Pittodrie against a good team.”

Aberdeen are the favourites, according to McBookie, who offer 6/5 for a home win, 5/2 for the draw and 11/5 for a Hearts win.

