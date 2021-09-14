Amateurs: Musselburgh Windsor go second | Logan Cup joy for Leith | Cavalry Park charge

Musselburgh Windsor found the net four times.

The visitors started brightly and signalled their intentions early only when a whipped ball across the six yard box just narrowly evaded the onrushing Jordan Williams.

A double from Ian Rankin, his first arriving after 14 minutes, and his second in the 32nd minute had Windsor two goals ahead at the half-time break.

The hosts started the second half intent on getting back into the match, but they were hit on the break as Williams fired into the bottom corner of the net for number three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strollers pulled a goal back through Scott Ross, but any hopes of a comeback were soon extinguished as Matt Hughes headed in to round off the scoring.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ratho Athletic were 5-3 winners away to Kirkliston and South Queensferry Amateurs, while Dunbar Athletic suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Blackridge Vale of Craig.

Division 1 East side Leith Athletic knocked out top of the Division 1 West Bo’ness United in the first round of the Logan Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory.

Leith found themselves behind at half-time and didn’t draw level until the 60th minute when good work by Liam Frost saw him put Christopher Robertson through and he made no mistake.

From then on it was all one-way traffic with no doubts about who was going to go on and emerge victorious. Leith got their second of the afternoon with ten minutes remaining when Robertson fired in after the ball dropped to him kindly.

Five minutes later and it was game over after Ryan Philp strode clear down the left side before picking out striker Raymond Walker who finished coolly. Walker then set up Frost who netted to cap a terrific second half comeback.