Civil Service Strollers go down 3-1 to Gala Fairydean Rovers in Lowland League

Confidence was high in the Christie Gillies Park camp following Friday night's 2-1 victory over Rangers B in the Lowland League curtain-raiser.
But Gary Jardine's men were never at the races against the Borders club and, after a goalless opening 45 minutes, Gala opened the scoring within a minute of the restart, ex-Hibs winger Danny Galbraith's corner causing mayhem in the six-yard box and Allan Smith claimed the final touch.
Nine minutes later it was two for the visitors as skipper Gareth Rodger got his name on the scoresheet with a neat finish. But the best strike of the night arrived on the hour when Galbraith, who was the best player on the park, sent a 25-yard effort into the top corner.
Strollers huffed and puffed with Jardine making a raft of changes from the bench in a bid to mount a late comeback.
And although substitute Jonathan Moffat did find a consolation with a couple of minutes to spare, the hosts got what they deserved.
Jardine said afterwards: "The guys were a bit leggy after the Rangers game but I'm not using that as an excuse as Gala were the better side. I didn't think they looked like they were going to score in the first half so I'm really disappointed with a lot of aspects of the first goal. The second goal was a good finish and then the third one is a bit of magic.
"Galbraith played really well. As much as (Marc) Laird is a good player, his work was done a lot deeper. They've both played at the highest level. We just lacked that bit of quality in the final third.
"But all in all, it was a disappointing night. I think asking part-time players to play five games in 14 days is just ridiculous. Our games are really tough too because we've got Open Goal on Saturday, Celtic B next Tuesday and then Hearts B next Saturday.
"We've just got to get ready for the weekend now."