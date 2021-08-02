Civl Service Strollers maintain excellent start to Lowland League campaign

Civil Service Strollers boss Gary Jardine. Picture: SNS

The win at K-Park completed a remarkable week for Gary Jardine's men following a 3-2 success over Bonnyrigg Rose last Saturday and then a 3-1 win at Rangers B on Tuesday night.

Their latest triumph means Strollers have now won four of their five opening league fixtures and sit second top, three points adrift of leaders Dalbeattie Star, who are yet to drop any points.

Joao Balde got the all-important goal in South Lanarkshire with little more than half an hour remaining, following up his initial shot that had been saved by goalkeeper Conor Brennan.

Elsewhere, Spartans are up to fourth following their third win on the trot, a 2-0 win over Stirling University at Forthbank.

After a tight opening 45 minutes, Blair Henderson shot the game into life to give the visitors the lead within 60 seconds of the restart, the former Edinburgh City striker lashing home Mikey Allan's cross into the box.

The 27-year-old added a second in the 63rd minute from close range that saw Jamie Dishington's persistence rewarded.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University suffered their fourth defeat on the bounce with a 3-1 setback at table-toppers Dalbeattie Star.

Russell Currie gave the hosts the an eighth-minute lead at Islecroft but their advantage was short lived as the students hit back three minutes later through Ben Spellman.

Currie restored the Borderers' lead three minutes before the half-time interval and Scott Phillips' header with 15 minutes remaining sealed the points.

And Bonnyrigg Rose put six past Gretna 2008 at New Dundas Park to move up to third in the standings, although boss Robbie Horn wasn't happy to see his side concede two sloppy goals.

Bob Wilson got the ball rolling for Rose in the 17th minute, finishing from close range after Keiran McGachie had headed down a Lee Currie corner.

Currie then converted a 35th-minute penalty after a Dean Brett strike had hit the arm of a Gretna defender. Two became three just minutes later, McGachie's clever flick finding the far corner of the net.

Josh Cooper gave the visitors a glimmer of hope with a header four minutes before the interval but Rose restored their three-goal advantage ten minutes into the second half when Wilson got his second following another Currie corner.

Substitute Kieran Hall had only been on the park a matter of minutes when he added a fifth for his first in red and white. Jordan Kemoe netted a consolation for Gretna as Hall then got his second of the afternoon and Bonnyrigg's sixth.

Horn said: "We started a wee bit slow before we started to take control. We then found ourselves 3-0 up but let them back in the game through a poor goal. We had control in the second half before we lost another rubbish goal, but at the end of the day you've got to be happy with the three points, six goals and some really good performances. We'll now have our first normal week of training which we're looking forward to on Tuesday and Thursday so the boys can have a full recovery and then work on a couple of things."

