Edinburgh City jump back in play-offs places as Innes Murray secures thrilling win at Forfar Athletic

Innes Murray scored the crucial third goal for Edinburgh City

Both clubs moved quickly to rearrange Saturday's postponed League Two clash due to Storm Malik, and City took full advantage to seal an impressive three points.

Former Hearts and Inverness winger Anthony McDonald gave the visitors a deserved lead midway through the first half and it got even better for Gary Naysmith's men in the 28th minute when Danny Handling doubled the Citizens' advantage.

The hosts reduced the arrears eight minutes after the restart through Craig Slater's long-range effort.

But the City response was emphatic and Innes Murray – on loan from Hibs – restored their two-goal cushion with a powerful finish.

Second-placed Forfar set up a nervy final half hour with a second of the evening courtesy of Matthew Aitken, but the Capital men stood firm to pick up a precious victory.