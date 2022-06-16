Edinburgh City to change name ahead of maiden League One campaign

Chairman Jim Brown and the board of directors will address the issue over a Facebook live event this evening, where the new name of the football club will be unveiled.

The Evening News understands that a potential legal battle in the future over its current status has forced the City hierarchy to act now. The club's crest has also been redesigned to incorporate the new name.

The Capital side will also update fans on next month's proposed move back to the redeveloped Meadowbank as well as season ticket prices. The Evening News has also learned that a decision has been made on whether Edinburgh will continue to play their home matches on Friday nights or resort back to the traditional 3pm kick-off on a Saturday.

Edinburgh City clinched promotion to League One last month but will now operate under a different name. Photo: Mark Scates / SNS Group

The Citizens achieved promotion to Scottish football's third tier last month after a 3-2 aggregate win over Annan in the play-off final.

The fixtures for the forthcoming 22/23 season will be released tomorrow at 9am.