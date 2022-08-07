FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury has big call to make over goalkeepers Robbie Mutch and Sam Ramsbottom

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury insists goalkeeper Robbie Mutch isn't guaranteed the No.1 jersey.

The ex-Falkirk shot-stopper was in sensational form as the ten-man Capital outfit lost 3-0 to an impressive Pars side who threatened to run riot in a dominant second half.

Having arrived at Edinburgh less than a fortnight ago after leaving the Bairns, Mutch was handed the gloves for the League One opening-day victory at Kelty Hearts, replacing Sam Ramsbottom who had started all four of the club's Premier Sports Cup Group E fixtures.

Sam Ramsbottom and Robbie Mutch will fight it out for the No.1 spot at FC Edinburgh. Picture: Tommy Lee.

But Maybury insists both his goalkeepers have a part to play in Scottish football's fourth tier.

"Robbie was very good but I've got two good goalkeepers here," the former Hearts and Hibs full-back explained. "It was difficult over the summer because we lost our two goalkeepers from last season Brian Schwake and Jack Leighfield.

"Sam has come in and done really well in the Premier Sports Cup and the I've had to wait to get Robbie in as we would have wanted him in earlier because if he'd had some of the League Cup then we would have had more of a decision going into the league campaign, but it is what it is, they've both done really well and they'll fight it out all season.

"We have good numbers at the moment but we're going to need everyone. We're only two games in and we've had a red card and two injuries to Danny Jardine and Callum Tapping so it changes very quickly. Boys are going to have to be patient and be ready when they're called upon."

Backed by a large following from across the Forth, James McPake's men were quick out of the traps and ahead in the 14th minute through Lewis McCann's close-range finish. On-loan Hibs defender Jack Brydon was then shown a straight red card for a last-man infringement, but Mutch saved McCann's tame effort from the penalty spot.

McCann wasn't to be denied four minutes from the break as he doubled his side's advantage.

Mutch played a blinder of a second half with some outstanding stops but Chris Mochrie's shot did find its way past the 23-year-old for a third of the afternoon.

"Listen Dunfermline are a decent side and they played well," Maybury said. "We were too naive for their first one from a set-play and then the red card and penalty, that's 100 per cent on me because we're asking them to play out from the back when we can.

"Jack is brave enough to do it, the ball gets stuck on the dry pitch, so it's going to go wrong at times and I hold my hands up for that one. But the disappointing thing is they've scored two goals from set-pieces.

"We wanted to make sure it didn't come three of four very quickly in the second half and the game really is completely dead. But they're one of the favourites for the league title. It's a steep learning curve for us. We were good against Kelty last week, but not so good this time round and Dunfermline showed they're a very good team.