Former Hibs striker Caroline Weir misses penalty as Scotland fail to qualify for 2023 World Cup
Scotland women's World Cup dream was ended as the Republic of Ireland secured a 1-0 victory at Hampden.
Amber Barrett scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute to send the visitors to the sport's biggest tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year.
Former Hibs and current Real Madrid striker Caroline Weir saw her first-half penalty saved and the Irish took advantage after the interval to send the small section of travelling fans into delirium.
It is the first time the country have ever qualified for a major finals, but for Scotland it's bitter disappointment following last Thursday's semi-final win over Austria.
Manager Pedro Martinez Lopez said: "I'm very disappointed - for the girls, and for the whole nation. It was an incredible opportunity.
"I think the game was hard on us, but those things happen in life and in football. I apologise to the fans. We wanted to qualify for the World Cup so badly."