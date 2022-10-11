Former Hibs striker Caroline Weir misses penalty as Scotland fail to qualify for 2023 World Cup

Amber Barrett scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute to send the visitors to the sport's biggest tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Former Hibs and current Real Madrid striker Caroline Weir saw her first-half penalty saved and the Irish took advantage after the interval to send the small section of travelling fans into delirium.

It is the first time the country have ever qualified for a major finals, but for Scotland it's bitter disappointment following last Thursday's semi-final win over Austria.

Scotland's Caroline Weir saw her penalty saved. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Manager Pedro Martinez Lopez said: "I'm very disappointed - for the girls, and for the whole nation. It was an incredible opportunity.