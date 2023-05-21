Shepherd announced her departure on Twitter just hours after their 2-1 defeat to Montrose. The Edinburgh club went into the final day of the season with an outside shot of making the promotion play-offs. However, with her side being defeated alongside Gartcairn also picking up three points meant that Boroughmuir finished fifth in the SWPL2.

In a statement on Twitter Shepherd said: “After 5 1/2 years I’ve made the difficult decision to leave @BTFC07 a special club with special people. Massive thanks to Gavin, Sue, Zola & all the coaches, staff & players I’ve worked with over the years. Goodluck next season, keep working hard & keep believing”

In her spell in charge of the club, Shepherd guided Boroughmuir to the SWPL2. From there, she helped establish them as a formidable side with them going close to promotion in her last two seasons.