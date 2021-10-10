How Scotland can qualify for World Cup 2022 in Qatar after epic win over Israel

Steve Clarke’s side twice fell behind in front of a sell-out crowd, only for goals from John McGinn, Lyndon Dykes and an injury-time winner from Scott McTominay to seal a vital three points in the bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The victory cemented Scotland’s current second-placed position in Group F – seven points behind leaders Denmark and four ahead of third-placed Israel – with three rounds of qualification fixtures still to play.

Scotland are bidding to reach their first World Cup since 1998 after competing in their first major tournament finals in 23 years at this summer’s European Championships.

Scotland players and fans celebrate after the 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The win over Israel was a significant step towards achieving that goal but what do Scotland still need to do qualify?

How can Scotland qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The 10 group winners in European qualification will go direct to the finals. While it is still mathematically possible for Scotland to top Group F, realistically, with Denmark seven points ahead and only nine points left to play for, Steve Clarke’s side are competing to secure the runners-up spot, which will guarantee entry in to the play-offs. Scotland will clinch second place regardless of results elsewhere if they beat both the Faroe Islands away on Tuesday, and Moldova away on November 12. Failure to do so could mean they would require a positive result at home to Denmark in the final group match on November 15.

What is the format of the World Cup play-offs?

Securing second place will put Scotland in to a play-off to qualify for Qatar. This will consist of a semi-final and a final – meaning SCotland would need to beat a further two nations to qualify for a place at the World Cup. The playoffs are to be held in March 2022. The draw will be seeded based upon qualifying-round points. The two UEFA Nations League qualifiers will be unseeded.