John McGinn: Ex-Hibs star confirms positive Covid test and is ruled out of crucial Scotland clash
John McGinn has confirmed he will miss Scotland's crucial World Cup qualifier with Denmark.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:11 am
The Aston Villa midfielder tested positive for Covid-19.
Scotland are due to face the Danes in Copenhagen on Wednesday. McGinn isn’t expected to be out of isolation until Thursday.
He tweeted: “Disappointed to miss out on the last 2 matches and Wednesday night with a positive Covid test. Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine. See you all soon.”
Scotland also face Moldova and Austria and McGinn could return for those fixtures.