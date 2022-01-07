Penicuik ace Dave Edwards issues title-race warning after recent stumble

Penicuik Athletic have drawn their last two games, putting them under pressure at the top of the table. Picture: Contributed

Linlithgow Rose and Tranent are both circling underneath the league leaders waiting for their chance to pounce, with a rampant Rose side having cut the gap to just a single point in recent weeks as Penicuik have drawn their last two.

Ahead of a Midlothian derby down the road at Rosewell against Whitehill Welfare – who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table – Edwards insists they must get back to winning ways quickly.

“Drawing our last two games has been a bit disappointing, and not how we wanted to go into the Christmas period, but to be sitting top over halfway through the season, we are pleased how are doing overall,” said the 29-year-old midfielder, originally from Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve worked really hard to be in the position we are in but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t put the right results together for the rest of the season and finish outside top spot.

“We’ve got to just make sure we do as best we can, it is still very much in our hands. Linlithgow is the last game of the season and we play Tranent next week. Any team we play we can drop points against, so we just need to be really focussed.”

Edwards, who was brought along to Penicuik by former goalkeeper Mark Tait having played together in the British Medical Football Team, added:

“If we don’t keep going and getting the right results, there are plenty teams that want to take our place at the top of the league. For anyone in the league, you want to win any competition you are in. We want to win the league, but it’s a difficult league to win with a lot of very good teams and teams with much bigger budgets than ours.

“You know what other teams are doing. Looking on Twitter and the league website, you are aware of other team’s results, but we can’t control their results.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.