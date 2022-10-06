Scotland one win from World Cup as former Hibs striker heads extra-time winner

Victory in the first round play-off at the rain-soaked national stadium sets up a blockbuster winner-takes-all tie against the Republic of Ireland in Glasgow on Tuesday, with a place at net summer’s final in Australia and New Zealand up for grabs.

Another victory on Tuesday could take Scotland straight to the finals, but depending on a ranking formula they could also enter the Inter-confederation play-offs, which will determine the final three spots.

Harrison, who spent four years at Hibs from 2015 to 2019 and was SWPL golden boot winner in two of those seasons, came off the bench to power home Erin Cuthbert’s corner at the start of extra time. It was the 24-year-old Bristol City striker’s third international goal.