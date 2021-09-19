Scottish Cup: Edinburgh City and Lothian sides find out second round opponents
The draw for the second round of the Scottish Cup took place on Sunday morning with St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson picking sides out the hat.
The first round featured 102 clubs with the Highland and Lowland League clubs joining those from the preliminary rounds.
There are still two fixtures outstanding, while five ties have gone to replays, including Haddington and Deveronvale.
Edinburgh City have been given a home tie against the winner between Wick Academy and Bo’Ness United which finished 2-2.
Tranent recorded one of the big wins of the weekend, defeating league rivals Penicuik Athletic. They've been rewarded with a trip to face Broomhill.
Preston Athletic have been given a huge tie, with Ayrshire giants Auchinleck Talbot visiting East Lothian.
Civil Service Strollers will travel to League Two side Cowdenbeath and Bonnyrigg have an all Lowland League clash with East Stirlingshire.
Scottish Cup draw in full:
Annan Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts
Banks O’ Dee v Nairn County
Berwick Rangers or Gretna 2008 v Stirling Albion
Brechin City v Deveronvale or Haddington Athletic
Broomhill v Tranent Juniors
Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers
Clydebank v Elgin City
Cowdenbeath v Civil Service Strollers
Dunbar United v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale or Edinburgh University
East Kilbride v University of Stirling
East Stirlingshire v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Edinburgh City v Wick Academy or Bo’ness United
Formartine United or Cumnock Juniors v Forfar Athletic
Kelty Hearts v Cumbernauld Colts or Buckie Thistle
Newtongrange Star or Dalbeattie Star v Rothes
Preston Athletic v Auchinleck Talbot
Sauchie Juniors v Dunipace
St. Cuthberts Wanderers v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Stenhousemuir v Huntly
Stranraer v Darvel