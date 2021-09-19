Scottish Cup: Edinburgh City and Lothian sides find out second round opponents

The draw for the second round of the Scottish Cup took place on Sunday morning with St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson picking sides out the hat.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 3:05 pm
The Scottish Cup second round draw has been made. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The first round featured 102 clubs with the Highland and Lowland League clubs joining those from the preliminary rounds.

There are still two fixtures outstanding, while five ties have gone to replays, including Haddington and Deveronvale.

Edinburgh City have been given a home tie against the winner between Wick Academy and Bo’Ness United which finished 2-2.

Tranent recorded one of the big wins of the weekend, defeating league rivals Penicuik Athletic. They've been rewarded with a trip to face Broomhill.

Preston Athletic have been given a huge tie, with Ayrshire giants Auchinleck Talbot visiting East Lothian.

Civil Service Strollers will travel to League Two side Cowdenbeath and Bonnyrigg have an all Lowland League clash with East Stirlingshire.

Scottish Cup draw in full:

Annan Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts

Banks O’ Dee v Nairn County

Berwick Rangers or Gretna 2008 v Stirling Albion

Brechin City v Deveronvale or Haddington Athletic

Broomhill v Tranent Juniors

Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers

Clydebank v Elgin City

Cowdenbeath v Civil Service Strollers

Dunbar United v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale or Edinburgh University

East Kilbride v University of Stirling

East Stirlingshire v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Edinburgh City v Wick Academy or Bo’ness United

Formartine United or Cumnock Juniors v Forfar Athletic

Kelty Hearts v Cumbernauld Colts or Buckie Thistle

Newtongrange Star or Dalbeattie Star v Rothes

Preston Athletic v Auchinleck Talbot

Sauchie Juniors v Dunipace

St. Cuthberts Wanderers v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Stenhousemuir v Huntly

Stranraer v Darvel