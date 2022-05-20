Clare Shine in action for Glasgow City during a SWPL match between Glasgow City and Celtic at Petershill Park, on February 10, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Scottish Women’s domestic league reaches its conclusion next week with the Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup Final between Glasgow City and Celtic at Tynecastle.

The clash, which is due to be played at Hearts Tynecastle Stadium on Sunday May 29 (kick off at 4.10pm), will give the chance for spectators to see the likes of Scottish Women’s Player of the Year in Glasgow City’s Priscila Chinchilla, while Scottish international stars Lee Alexander, Jenna Clark and Rachael Johnstone are all expected to play a part.

And the tie promises to be an intriguing one, with the sides already facing each other in the Scottish Women’s League Cup Final earlier in the season, which Celtic won 1-0 thanks to a first half Caitlin Hayes goal.

City would have their revenge shortly afterwards though, Eileen Gleeson’s side defeating the Hoops twice in quick succession in league action, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively – and they will be hoping to continue their winning streak against the Glasgow side next weekend.

Scotland’s most successful women’s club are the current holders of the competition and have fond memories of playing at Tynecastle, after Irish international Clare Shine hit a last minute winner to secure an exhilarating 4-3 win over Hibs in the the 2019 Scottish Cup final.

However, Fran Alonso’s Celtic side will be looking to make history by being the first Hoops side to secure a trophy in one season, something the Spanish boss admits he is driven by, telling The Celtic Star “For me I’m very pleased that so far it has been a good season, it could be an amazing season.” The players have settled quite quickly and they are delivering quite quickly in winning the first trophy for 11 years.”

Tickets for the game are priced at just £5, with under 13’s able to attend game free of charge, and can be purchased here.