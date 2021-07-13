Spartans equipped to win the Lowland League, insists defender Michael Bolochoweckyj

Veteran Spartans defender Michael Bolochoweckyj closes down Hearts striker Liam Boyce during a pre-season friendly last month.

The 37-year-old defender, who has played for Alloa, Clyde and Forfar, is confident manager Dougie Samuel has assembled a squad capable of adding a third league title to their name.

Spartans, who won the inaugural campaign in 2013-14 and again in 2017-18, have made some notable signings, including the returning duo of Michael Herd and Jamie Dishington, as well as adding striker Blair Henderson from Edinburgh City.

The Lowland League gets underway this weekend, although Spartans still have one pre-season friendly to fulfil against English National League side Chelmsford City before they host Rangers B at Ainslie Park next Tuesday.

"It has been something of a transitional period these last couple of years, but the club are really ambitious and that has been expressed to the squad," Bolochoweckyj explained.

"There's no doubt this year we will be looking to win the league and it obviously helps with Kelty moving up, so I think it is going to be more of a level playing field. The manager has built a squad that will see us be competitive so I definitely think we're capable of winning the league.

“We've got some real experience with Herdy and Dish coming back and Blair is a proven goalscorer in the SPFL.

"On the whole pre-season has been good. The results have been a bit up and down but that is to be expected. It's about trying to gel the new players in too but we're very ambitious this year."

Bolochoweckyj added: "It's disappointing we're not getting going this weekend but I suppose it will give us another game under our belts ahead of next Tuesday. It's always a strange one when you play B teams.

“Technically, they should be very good but they are kind of an unknown quantity.

“They will be keen to impress with the club they are representing. But I do think it's probably one of the more difficult games we could have started with."

