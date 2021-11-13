Tranent 1 - 1 Penicuik Athletic: All square in top-of-the-table clash

Wayne McIntosh equalised for Tranent Juniors near the end of the match with Penicuik. Picture: SNS

Wayne McIntosh came off the bench to equalise against his old club with an excellent volley following a flick-on from a corner with nine minutes remaining.

That cancelled out Scott McCrory-Irving’s opener. The strike, shortly before the hour-mark, had a bit of good fortune about it as the midfielder sailed his attempted cross only to see it drop into the far bottom-corner.

Tranent goalkeeper Kevin Swain had already made a couple of impressive saves when he was called into action again in injury-time, scrambling across his line to push over Ryan Baptie’s free-kick away for a corner to preserve a share of the spoils.

Though manager Calum Elliot will be pleased with his team’s fighting spirit, Penicuik’s two games in hand, having won 15 of 17 games to begin the campaign, mean Stevie McLeish’s men remain favourites in the title race.

