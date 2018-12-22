‘Jobby’ on pitch delays Spartans game as Gary Lineker denies involvement

Have your say

Spartans game against Gretna was briefly delayed on Saturday afternoon after the match referee requested that fox faeces was removed from the pitch.

The game, played at Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park, took an unusual turn towards the end of the contest with the home side leading 2-1.

The club’s twitter account posted: “A break in play as the Referee asks that a jobby is shovelled off the pitch.”

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker responded to the tweet, making fun of his infamous bout of diarrhoea during the 1990 World Cup. “No, I wasn’t there” he joked.

Spartans twitter account later confirmed a fox as the guilty party, as it pictured a club official removing the offending deposit with a shovel.

The hosts would hold out for victory.