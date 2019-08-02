Kevin Milne: It would be ridiculous not to target title at Penicuik

Penicuik Athletic co-manager Kevin Milne says it would be “ridiculous” for his side to accept anything less than competing for the East of Scotland Premier Division title after their exploits last season.

Milne reckons his squad are even better than the group which were crowned Conference A champions last season after their safer-recruitment strategy over the summer.

“We’ve got to just because of the position we were in last season. We feel as if we’ve brought in players to make our squad even better, so to think anything else would be ridiculous,” said Milne ahead of hosting Blackburn United tomorrow. “We’ve got to believe we can be one of the top teams in the league and I believe that we are.

“All the new signings have settled in well. It is the right type of players that have come into the team; we’ve been quite selective in what type of players that we wanted - there are players that might be good players but not necessarily good team-mates. It’s about the right attitude and joining in with the beliefs of the team. We wanted to make sure the players we brought in were part of the squad, not just playing as individuals.”

The Cuikie were forced to wait until midweek to get their season under way after last weekend’s match at Whitehill Welfare was postponed, beating Dunbar United 4-0 on Tuesday night.