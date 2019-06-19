Kirkliston Primary win Inspectors Cup for first time

Kirkliston Primary lifted the Inspectors Cup for the first time in their history after beating the Royal High Primary 4-3.

The Inspectors Cup – a seven-a-side competition contested by primary seven teams in Edinburgh – was first played way back in 1893. This year’s final took place at a rain-lashed Meggetland, with Kirkliston taking an early lead as Gregor Burn struck home from the edge of the box.

Shortly after, Kirkliston doubled their advantage as Finlay Hoy’s effort cracked off the inside of the upright and bounced over the line.

Kirkliston took a 3-0 lead as Burn popped up again to slam home, this time from the right, shooting across the goalkeeper to find the net. Kirkliston went four goals to the good as Burn rifled past the keeper from outside the box.

With just under five minutes of the half to go, Royal High started their comeback, Jay Mill opening their account.

In the latter stages of the second half, Royal High built up momentum and, in the 43rd minute, Frazer Steele curled a shot into the bottom-right corner.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Mill scored again but it was too late to add any further goals.

Having played together for the last four years, the Kirkliston team finished off their primary journey in style by lifting the trophy.