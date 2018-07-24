Kris Commons criticises Celtic over their approach for John McGinn

Kris Commons believes his former club Celtic should “pay what’s expected” for Hibs midfielder John McGinn.

Kris Commons in his work as a pundit for Sky Sports. Picture: John Devlin

The Easter Road side have knocked back three bids for the player with Celtic falling well short of their valuation, rumoured to be somewhere between £2.5-4million.

It has previously been reported that Celtic are willing to wait for the 23-year-old’s contract to run down, at which point they’ll be able to snap him up on a free.

However, it has also been stated that clubs down south are interested in the Scottish international, therefore Brendan Rodgers’ side could lose out if they don’t get their man now.

Commons, who played over 200 times for Celtic between 2011 and 2017, reckons the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions should do what it takes to land the player now.

He told the Daily Mail: “I’m always a believer that, if you want a player, go and get him. Just pay what’s expected.

“There have been rumours of £1.4m, £1.7m, now £2m. Celtic are clearly aware of what the asking price is. But they are trying to drag it out.

“The only concern for Celtic is if another team from down south comes in with an improved bid.

“With all the hype surrounding John McGinn and the fact he’s now a Scotland international, £2.5m is a snip for any team.”

