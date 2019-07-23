Latest Scottish Football Transfers LIVE: Hibs suffer transfer blow | Star to complete Hearts deal | Gerrard to make signing but is it Kent? | Rangers could be forced to pay Newcastle owner millions | Celtic's Tierney boost . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Refresh for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL with Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone and Hibs involved in transfer business. Former Hibs midfielder Stephane Omeonga joins Cercle Brugge