LEAFA amateur round-up: Tollcross Thistle put eight past Duncanrig | Edinburgh Caledonian are spot-on

Tollcross Thistle are safely through to the Kelme Scottish Amateur Cup third round after an emphatic 8-0 victory over Duncanrig AFC.

The LEAFA Premier Division outfit blew their opponents away at Saughton, striker Michael Yuill netting to a hat-trick with Sam Thompson, Michael Hornig, Lee Edwardson, Andrew Crichton and Scott Millar also on target in the one-sided affair.

Musselburgh Amateurs also made short work of opponents Fernieside at Peffermill to seal their passage through, Craig Lyall turning in a man-of-the-match performance with a hat-trick.

Lauriston Thistle are also in the draw for the third round after they made short work of Moorpark Athletic 8-0 at East Pilton Park, Matty Hunter and Liam Smith each netting a brace.

Elsewhere, Murieston United scored five without reply away to Port Glasgow Athletic while in league action, Sporting Saughton leapfrog Ratho Athletic to assume pole position in Edinburgh West after a narrow 3-2 win over visitors Armadale Athletic.

Meanwhile in the Only Sport Sunday Amateur Trophy, Edinburgh Caledonian sneaked through to the third round 4-2 on penalties after an enthralling 3-3 draw with Eastend Heart.

Sunday Morning outfit Meadowbank Wednesday are also through after a convincing 5-1 win over Borders outfit Annan Town at the Gyle.

Joe Turner-Law bagged a brace with Colin Chalmers, Adam Tait and Derek Brown also on the scoresheet for Wednesday.

Edinburgh East also progress after an impressive 5-2 win at Newarthill Athletic – Stuart Kidd grabbing a hat-trick for the visitors.

Oxgangs Trinity are through following their 7-3 win over Normandy Star at Colinton Mains Park.

In the President’s Cup first round, Corstorphine Dynamo edged Gotham City in a 5-4 thriller while Niddrie Star saw off Pumpherston Thistle 6-3 in West Lothian and Pentland Thistle were 2-1 victors over Partizan at Saughton.