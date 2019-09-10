LEAFA Amateurs: Cup success for Meadowbank, Leith Vics, Edinburgh Star and Bonnyrigg

Meadowbank eased through to the second round of the Kelme Scottish Amateur Cup with a dominant 4-1 victory away to Kennoway Star Hearts.

The Premier Division outfit raced into the lead after just two minutes when Paul Martin found team-mate Stewart Adams with a precise through ball and fired under the home goalkeeper.

A fine volleyed effort from the hosts brought Kennoway level just minutes later, but Adams would net from the penalty spot to restore Meadowbank’s lead before the interval.

Their third goal arrived on the hour after an intricate move between Ross Stenhouse and Arran Gossman, with the later crossing for Martin who volleyed into the net.

Stenhouse made it four in the final minute when he headed into an empty net, just beating the home keeper to the ball who clattered Stenhouse in the process.

Edinburgh Star also progressed to the second round with a 6-3 away win over Blackridge Vale of Craig.

Striker Scott Coleman fired the visitors ahead at the interval, before Jaxon Wishart quickly made it 2-0 after half-time.

Coleman was in unstoppable form for Star and racked up the goals in the second half, netting a further three to add to his first half effort.

Jason McGinness netted Star’s sixth, before Blackridge netted three without reply in the final ten minutes.

Newcraighall Leith Vics got the better of fellow LEAFA outfit Cavalry Park to book their place in the second round draw, prevailing 3-2 on home soil.

Jordan Richardson saved from the penalty spot for Vics to deny Cameron MacFarlane after ten minutes, before Laurie Cunningham, who had conceded the spot-kick, headed in the opener.

Reece Donaldson doubled the home side’s lead with a first-time strike from a corner-kick before Cavalry bounced back to level with efforts from Gregor Hutchison and Reece Findlay.

Newcraighall netted with almost the final kick of the ball when substitute Liam Walker found the net from inside the box.

Bonnyrigg Rose were 3-0 victors over Kinross in the Scottish Cup, with Euan Miller netting a double while Paul Milligan also got on the scoresheet.