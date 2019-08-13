LEAFA amateurs: Six of the best as Edinburgh Star shine bright in opener

Edinburgh Star started the new LEAFA campaign in style on Saturday as they put six past Blackridge Vale of Craig without reply in their Lothian West opener.

All six goals came in the second half after a goalless opening period, with Jamie Aitchison nodding in the opener for Star when he got on the end of a free-kick just ahead of the Blackridge keeper.

Jaxon Wishart doubled their lead with a neat finish, before strike partner Scott Coleman took their third goal well after striding past a couple of defenders.

Wishart then netted from the penalty spot as Blackridge struggled to contain the hosts as they were faced with continuous home attack.

Denny Laurence made it five after an excellent team move which started from defence, before Coleman netted a fine solo goal to complete his brace after taking the ball from inside his own half.

Lauriston Thistle were emphatic 9-1 winners on the opening day of the Lothian East league away to Pathhead.

Kai Wilson missed a penalty for the visitors after 15 minutes which was awarded for deliberate handball with the offender shown a straight red card.

It was Pathhead who took the lead, however, before the break, but that was their only bright moment on a torrid afternoon.

Ryan Pollock levelled for Lauriston just after half-time, with Ryan Robertson putting them ahead two minutes later.

There was no stopping Laurie from then on, with Robertson and Liam Smith netting two, while Steven Wilson, Sean Elliot, and Steven Clee each registered a goal.

New clubs Saughton Sounders and Portobello Athletic drew 3-3 in Sunday’s Division 1.

Portobello raced into a 3-0 lead with Jason Coyle netting a double and Billy Linton scoring.

The hosts looked well out of it, but they hit back with Joe Cobbe netting a quick double before Robert Coyne completed the comeback with an effort from distance.