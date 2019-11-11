LEAFA round-up: Ex-Hibs kid helps Lauriston Thistle earn replay | Balerno Athletic dig deep | Corstorphine Dynamo shine

Dean Horribine's goal helped earn Lauriston Thistle a replay. Pic: SNS

Lauriston Thistle produced a stunning comeback in Ayrshire to keep their Kelme Scottish Amateur Cup hopes alive, securing a replay after finding themselves 2-0 down in their third-round tie against Drongan United.

The hosts caught Lauriston off guard with their lightening-quick start as they raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening half-an-hour.

Rather than let their heads drop, however, Lauriston picked themselves up and pulled a goal back quickly with an impressive team move, 15 passes culminating in Paul Dunlop finding Ryan Robertson to slot home.

Drongan would restore their advantage prior to the interval though, leaving Lauriston with an uphill task, but the visitors responded right on the stroke of half-time through Rees Dunlop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauriston were determined not to crash out of the competition and secured a replay, due to be played this weekend, when former Hibs kid Dean Horribine netted the equaliser on the hour mark after a vastly improved start to the second half.

Ten-man Balerno Athletic emerged triumphant from their McDonald Cup quarter-final with local rivals Ratho Athletic as they prevailed 4-3 winners on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Visitors Balerno opened the scoring on 37 minutes when Scott McNaughton capitalised on a defensive error to rifle the ball into the net via the post.

Ratho should have equalised minutes later when Mark Hendrie missed a good chance after being played in by Dean Crane.

Balerno went on to double their lead on 65 minutes courtesy of a fine run and finish from Elliot Sutherland, who shot across goal to find the net.

Ratho left it late, but sent the tie to penalties through goals from Rory McLean and Thomas Robertson, with Balerno’s Ross McCulloch shown a second yellow card between the goals.

Joe Saddler converted the winning spot-kick for Balerno after team-mates Neil Munro, Sutherland and Martin Kerr had all scored theirs.

Corstorphine Dynamo stand in Balerno’s way for a place in the final after they secured a semi-final spot with a 4-1 victory on the road at Armadale Athletic.

Jamie Miller netted the opener for Dynamo in fortuitous circumstances as his cross-cum-shot flew over the stranded Armadale goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

David Whelan then doubled the visitors’ lead prior to the half-time break, which Dynamo should have gone into further in front.

The third goal was only a matter of time for Dynamo and they got it through Sean Moran who found the net from long range, before Craig Thomson made it four when he poked in from close range.