LEAFA round-up: Newcraighall Leith Vics, Tranent and Sandys through in Kelme Cup | Edinburgh East and Meadowmill post wins

LEAFA round-up

Newcraighall Leith Vics are in the hat for the fourth round of the Kelme Scottish Amateur Cup after a successful away trip to Dundee.

Vics were too strong for North End AFC, beating the home side 5-2, who ended the tie with only eight men on the park - all three red cards coming as a result of their harsh treatment of Vics striker Reece Donaldson who netted a double.

Donaldson gave Vics the lead with a header before strike partner Charlie Adams quickly doubled their lead when he poked the ball into the bottom corner.

Former Linlithgow Rose man Donaldson was causing North End no end of problems, and after winning a penalty, slotted the ball home himself.

North End would pull two goals back early in the second half, but it was the home side’s discipline that prevented any comeback arising, with Colm Callinan soon making it four. Adams rounded off the scoring for the visitors when he cut in and fired an unstoppable strike goalwards.

Tranent, Tollcross and Sandys advance

Elsewhere, Tranent are also in the fourth round draw after they beat Drumchapel United 1-0, with Conor Glenholmes netting the only goal of the game after just 30 seconds of the first half. Tollcross Thistle were 6-0 winners over Rutherglen AFC, while Premier Division leaders Sandys returned from Aberdeen joyous after a 4-0 defeat of Nicolls AFC.

A depleted Edinburgh East emerged from their Only Sport Sunday Amateur Trophy third round clash away to Morningside on the right side of a 4-1 scoreline.

Thomas Crease returned for East after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and it was like he hadn’t been away as he netted twice inside the opening 25 minutes. His second goal was memorable as he controlled the ball expertly, leaving his marker stranded at the same time and dispatched a ferocious volley into the top corner.

Morningside would pull a goal back, but with five minutes of the opening half remaining Crease completed his hat-trick with his head.

The home side pushed to get back into the tie, but with ten minutes remaining Keith Cairns put the game beyond Morningside as he scored East’s fourth.

Meadowmill AFC are also in the fourth round of the Sunday Amateur Trophy after a terrific 4-3 shootout defeat of Torleys AFC following a goalless 90 minutes.