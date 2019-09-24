LEAFA round up: Edinburgh United Stroll 4-1 at Pencaitland

Edinburgh United Vale strolled their way to the third round of the Logan Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory away to Pencaitland.

Luke Leiper put the visitors ahead midway through the opening half when he volleyed home at the second attempt following Ethan Rathore’s run and cross.

Pencaitland pulled level with a strike from distance, the shot from fully 40 yards out somehow not deal with by the Vale goalkeeper.

Vale didn’t let that setback affect them, however, as they restored their lead just ten minutes later with Leiper again finding the back of the net.

Leiper was soon celebrating his hat-trick after Rathore set him up once again, before he returned the favour; setting up Rathore as he flicked on a long ball, before the striker flicked the ball over a stranded defender and found the net with a precision strike.

Edinburgh Caledonian strengthened their lead at the top of Sunday Morning Division 1 to five points over second place Vittoria Group as they delivered Corstorphine Timbers an early blow to their title hopes with a 4-1 victory at the Gyle.

The match was end to end with chances for either side before Ryan Stevenson opened the scoring, beating three defenders before finding the back of the net after Alex Stewart had played him in down the right.

Timbers pulled a goal back with a tremendous free-kick from the edge of the box and looked likelier to go in front with Caley goalkeeper Steven Parker making several saves to keep his side in the match.

Striker Chris Jones would regain Caley’s lead, though, before the break when he broke free and produced a fine finish.

Parker was back in action for the visitors early in the second half but Caley survived a Timbers barrage, with Andrew McConnell making it 3-1, before Jones found the net with a hopeful effort from the edge of the box.

Edinburgh Harps crushed Barca Milton 97 6-0 away from home in Saturday’s Lothian East to move up to third place.

Harps were just two goals to the good at the interval with Gregg Smith and John McClarey benefiting from excellent corner delivery from Ronan Fallon, with Ross Burns also saving a penalty for the visitors.

Smith increased their lead further after the break, before Euan McLean squared the ball to Mark McLeod to make it four. John Murchie maintained Harps’ dominance with a goal of his own, then McClarey volleyed in the final blow