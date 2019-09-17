LEAFA round-up: Ratho Athletic through in Kelme Cup, Edinburgh South Vics up to third, Corstorphine Dynamo rout Broughton

Ratho Athletic made home advantage count as they finally prevailed as 2-0 winners in their Kelme Scottish Amateur Cup first-round replay over Greenlaw AFC.

Ratho were denied their place in the second round the previous week after conceding with the last kick of the game, but they made sure to kill the tie off on Saturday to prevent lightning striking twice.

Christopher Hendrie gave the hosts the lead after 15 minutes when he curled a fine shot into the corner from the edge of the box after some neat build-up play from down the left.

Hendrie then turned provider when he crossed from the left to the back post and Rory McLean was positioned well to head in and double the lead, ensuring their passage to the next stage of the cup.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh South Vics secured their third win of their Premier Division campaign with a 4-0 defeat of CP United with Stuart Martin and Joe Bailey getting on the scoresheet, while Ryan Moore chipped in with a double to move Vics level with their opponents in third place.

In LEAFA Sunday Premier Division, Corstorphine Dynamo put their first points on the board in emphatic style with an 8-1 away rout over Broughton Albion.

Dynamo took an early lead after just six minutes when Dave Whelan took advantage of a poor clearance from a corner-kick to fire a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left hand corner of Broughton’s goal.

The visitors continued to control the game but it would take until five minutes before half-time until they would make their dominance count, with Craig Thomson producing a neat finish to double the lead.

Thomson secured his brace just a minute after the interval to put Dynamo 3-0 in front, before quickly securing his hat-trick.

Whelan soon made it five after he broke through the box to net, and Sean Forsyth then put the match out of sight by making it six.

New signing Cata Termure came off the bench to make his debut and produced an immediate impact with a neat finish inside the area. Broughton pulled a goal back before Whelan joined team-mate Thomson in getting his hat-trick.