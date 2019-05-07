LEAFA round-up: Wallyford Bluebell scupper Royal Penicuik’s dream | Silverware for Pathhead

Wallyford Bluebell denied Royal Penicuik a league and cup double as the Sunday Division 1 runners-up ran out 4-1 winners at Newtongrange Star’s New Victoria Park in the Association Cup final.

Royal Penicuik settled quicker and took the lead inside ten minutes courtesy of a fine individual goal from Steve Finlayson, who cut inside and jinked his way through the Bluebell defence before firing across goal and into the far corner.

The men from Penicuik remained in the ascendancy and looked likely to add to their one goal lead, but as the first half drew to a close it was Bluebell who were on top with Gary Scott-Learmonth and Hamish Hunter both going close.

Wallyford kept plugging away and eventually got their equaliser with ten minutes remaining with Lee Edwardson finding the back of the net after the ball broke kindly for him.

Wallyford then took the lead with a stunning effort from Jamie Crawford who produced an unstoppable scissor-kick strike which flew into the top corner after he connected with Murray Christie’s diagonal ball.

Jordan Burrows struck a killer blow when he made it three, before substitute Jack Moffat netted from the penalty spot with his first touch for the last kick of the game.

Pathhead lifted the Ronnie Travers Cup after a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout victory over West Barns Star at Peffermill following a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

The Lothian East league rivals had faced each other six days previously, with West Barns coming out on top in a 2-0 victory, but Pathhead got revenge for that defeat when it mattered to get their hands on silverware.

Pathhead left it late to take the tie to penalties, with Jamie Campbell – who netted the opening goal, a curling effort into the top corner – getting his second of the evening to level with the final attack of the game when he got on the end of Darren Gough’s ball from the right.

Craig Stewart and Euan Bisset netted Pathhead’s first two penalties in the shootout, with goalkeeper David Bald saving West Barns’ first two attempts to put his side in control. Gary Hill netted the decisive spot-kick for Pathhead when he sent the opposition keeper the wrong way.

Meadowbank Wednesday completed a Sunday Morning Division 2 league and cup double as they edged out Meadowmill 2-1 in the final of the league cup at Newtongrange.

Meadowbank, who had secured the league crown two weeks previously, took the lead midway through the opening period when Alex Gilmore rose to nod in Daniel Bissett’s corner-kick.

Their lead didn’t last long, however, as Jordan Killen capitalised on a Meadowbank defensive mishap to bring Meadowmill level ahead of the interval.

Meadowmill were afforded the opportunity to take the lead for the first time from the penalty spot, but blasted over the bar, and from the resultant goal kick, they would net the winner as Adam Tait finished well.

Meadowmill thought they had snatched a late equaliser, only for their goal to be ruled out for offside.