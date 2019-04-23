LEAFA wrap: Meadowbank clinch promotion | stunning comeback for Barca Milton

Meadowbank will compete in next season’s Saturday Premier Division after they clinched promotion and are just a point away from the Championship title following their crushing 5-0 victory over Blackridge Vale of Craig.

After only being promoted from the Lothian East league last season, Meadowbank can secure the Championship title tomorrow night when they require just a point from their match at North Merchiston Vale.

Meadowbank produced one of their finest performances of the season so far, against a Blackridge side who found them too hot to handle.

Arran Gorman gave the visitors the lead after ten minutes, when after running from his right-back post, met Euan Bell’s cross with a diving header.

The due then combined again, with Gosman this time crossing for Bell who headed into the back of the net.

The goals were coming thick and fast, as Ross Stenhouse made it three, before Ryan Scott jinked his way through the home defence before netting. Stenhouse left the best for last with a stunning half volley from the edge of the box leaving the home goalkeeper with no chance.

Another Meadowbank outfit, Sunday Morning Division 2 outfit, Meadowbank Wednesday also celebrated promotion over Easter with a title win after years of hurt in the second division.

Wednesday, who finished bottom of the table four seasons in succession between 2010 and 2014, lifted the league title after a 3-0 win over Roseburn Thistle – their eleventh clean sheet of the campaign.

Jordan McNeil put the visitors in front when he showed good determination to force the Roseburn goalkeeper into an error and nipped in to slide the ball home.

Captain Robbie Lamont headed in number two from Daniel Bissett’s free-kick, before a McNeil scissor-kick rounded off the scoring.

Elsewhere, Barca Milton 97 produced a stunning comeback as they came from three goals down to emerge 5-3 winners at Murieston United.

Barca found themselves 3-0 down with an hour gone, but after the introduction of substitute Lee Gilhooley, they stormed back in the remaining half hour.

His corner-kick was handled by a home defender, allowing Jason Watson to convert from the penalty spot, before the super-sub found the net from long range after spotting the home goalkeeper off his line.

Gilhooley then played in Watson for the equaliser, before he was involved once more for their fourth of the afternoon as Joss Froude netted at the back post. Gilhooley ensured he will certainly be starting in their next match as he played through striker Charlie Adams for number five to cap a sensational comeback.

In the Premier Division, Sandys eased aside Salvesen with a 5-2 victory on home soil thanks to goals from Michael Osborne, Kevin Stewart, Billy Linton and a Liam Mcardle double.