League One Play-Off: Striker Scott Shepherd backed to fire Edinburgh City past Clyde

Goalkeeper Calum Antell has backed striker Scott Shepherd to lead Edinburgh City to the League One promotion play-off final.

The Citizens travel to Clyde’s Broadwood Stadium this weekend where they will attempt to overturn Tuesday night’s 1-0 semi-final first-leg defeat.

Norwegian youngster Kristoffer Syvertsen scored the only goal of the game at Ainslie Park three days ago to put the Bully Wee in the driving seat ahead of tomorrow’s second-leg clash.

However, City spurned several opportunities to haul themselves level, hitting the woodwork three times in a match they dominated for long spells, particularly in the second half.

Former Falkirk frontman Scott Shepherd rattled an effort off the crossbar from just a couple of yards when it seemed easier to score before a post came to Clyde’s rescue, Shepherd again left to rue what might have been.

Despite the defeat, manager James McDonaugh was able to take some comfort in the way his players sliced open their opponents’ defence. And Antell believes that Shepherd, if given the chance, will come up with the goods this time round.

“I think we showed Clyde way too much respect in the first half but we were completely on top after half-time,” the Welshman said. “We should have been level going into tomorrow, if not ahead. But there’s a still a lot to play for as being one goal behind isn’t going to make too much a difference in how we approach the game.

“I’m not going to pick out individuals because everyone needs to take a look at their own game. We win as a team and lose as a team so there’s no point in pointing the finger. We created a few good chances but Sheps has been brilliant all season and has been playing out of position for most of that time.

“He was gutted after the match. He’s not daft, he knows he should have taken at least one of the chances that came his way but I wouldn’t put it past him to get the winner tomorrow. He’ll be ready to go again that’s for sure.”

Without wishing to sound like a broken record, Antell, alluded to the lengthy injury list that has hindered the club for the majority of the campaign - Blair Henderson, the country’s top goalscorer and PFA Scotland’s League Two Player of the Year, the latest casualty. However, Antell is hopeful the 38-goal striker can play some part in Cumbernauld tomorrow. “I’m confident we can overturn the result. We’ll go there with no fear,” he said. “They are always tight games but I think we can come through the tie. We’ll leave everything on the park. It’s all or nothing. We know our season will end tomorrow if we don’t win the tie. We’ve been hampered by so many injuries and I think people forget about that. I don’t think the likes of Clyde or Peterhead would have coped so we’ve managed as best as we can. To be in the position we are in is massive credit to the boys and the staff. If it doesn’t go our way this weekend then I can’t help but think that injuries have played their part.

“A lot of them have been freak injuries which you can’t really plan for. The gaffer has had to go into the 20s squad regularly as his hands have been tied. If we could have Blair back then it would be a massive lift for the players. His goals have been invaluable in getting us to where we are.

“If we can score first then that would get us at least back in the tie. I always fancy myself on penalties and have a pretty decent record since joining the club if it went down to that. We’ve also got some really good penalty takers in the team so I’d fancy our chances. We’re wanting to get the job done in 90 minutes.”