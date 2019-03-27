Leigh Griffiths in ‘phased return’ to Celtic training

Leigh Griffiths will return to Celtic this week to work on his fitness with a view to resuming first-team training.

The striker was given indefinite leave in mid-December to deal with personal issues.

Brendan Rodgers, the then Celtic manager, said at the time that the player was “struggling” and that “life is tough for him right now”.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Celtic warned that his return to playing “will take time”.

Neil Lennon, who replaced Rodgers as Celtic manager last month, said: “We are really pleased that Leigh will be looking to get things going again at Lennoxtown and be making a phased return to training. In no way will we put any timescale on a possible return to the first-team. Instead, we will make sure we work with him on the best, most productive way forward.

“He will really be focusing on his own programme at the moment and then we will see what progress we make from there. We will not rush him in any way and we will allow him, of course, to take things slowly and at the pace he is comfortable with.

“As the club has been doing throughout the last period, we’ll continue to give Leigh every support to make sure that his health and well-being are our number one priority. We’ll work with him to ensure he has everything he needs to give him the chance to get back to where he was, but understanding totally that he will need time and space.

“It will be great to see him back, even at this very early stage, and we’ll make sure we give him our total support.”

Griffiths said: “I’d like to thank everyone for showing me such support across the past few months. I am so grateful to the club for everything they have given me and the way in which they have supported me so strongly.

“The Celtic supporters, too, have been a huge source of inspiration and strength for me and I want to thank them all sincerely for staying with me. I know it will be a long road back but I am ready to do all I can to get there.”