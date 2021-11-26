Leith Athletic backed by boss to deliver Alex Jack Cup trophy for sixth time

The Alex Jack Cup

The East of Scotland 1st Division Conference A side take on Crossgates Primrose of the Premier Division at Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park (kick-off 2pm), and although Chalmers says they will respect their opponents, he is backing his players to bring back silverware to the capital.

“It’s not going to be easy, Crossgates are a top half Premier Division side and they deserve respect for being in the position they are in, but we are not going to give them too much respect – we are there on merit as well,” said Chalmers, in his fifth season in charge of the senior side but 12th year overall at the club having initially coached their under 14s.

“We’ve not played any games at home in the cup this season, all our previous games have been away. Some people will say Crossgates are favourites due to the fact it’s on their doorstep, but it’s 11 v 11, it’s a one-off game and we’ve got everything to play for and nothing to lose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve got a good nucleus of guys who have won trophies at senior level in our squad. When you get to senior level competing in finals is few and far between, when you are at youth level if you are part of a successful team then you are going to be in finals. The guys have got to themselves to a final, it’s now time to go one step further and get a winner’s medal.