Liam Henderson a free agent following Bari’s financial collpase

Liam Henderson is ready to turn down a return to Britain as he looks to continue his Italian adventure with a dream move to Serie A.

The former Celtic youngster is officially a free agent after former club Bari’s financial collapse earlier this week.

Now teams from Italy’s top flight are chasing the ex-Rosenborg and Hibernian loanee’s signature.

Fiorentina, Parma and Bologna are among the clubs who have already been in touch with the 22-year-old’s representatives.

And Seria B outfit Hellas Verona – who have recently appointed Italian World Cup winner and Henderson’s former boss at Bari Fabio Grosso as their new manager – are also keen to land the player.

A number of clubs from the UK have also been in contact, but it is understood Henderson has made it clear he sees his future in Italy, where he feels his style of play is more suited.

The Celtic academy graduate joined Bari for £175,000 in January after being left frustrated by his lack of first-team opportunities under Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers.

He made an immediate impact, helping the Biancorossi to the Serie B play-offs. He was set to make Bari a quick profit, with Fiorentina reported to be preparing a £2 million bid, but now they may be set to land him for free.

Just six months and 19 appearances into a three-and-a-half-year deal, Henderson’s time at Bari is up.

They are set to be declared bankrupt after missing the deadline to register for Serie B amid reports of financial difficulties.

But the reception Henderson received from the Bari support – who dubbed him ‘the Braveheart with Brazilian feet’ – have convinced him that his future remains in Italy and he is likely to snub attempts to lure him back to Britain.