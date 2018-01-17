Liam Henderson leaves Celtic to sign for Italian side Bari

Liam Henderson has left Celtic to sign for Italian Serie B side Bari.

The 21-year-old has made just one appearance for the Hoops this season and has decided to move on in the hope of finding regular first-team football.

Though initially expected to be a loan deal, with his contract due to expire in the summer, Celtic have announced that the player has left on a permanent deal. The length of contract is not yet known.

During the summer, Hibs were linked with a move to bring the midfielder back to Easter Road for a second time - following his successful 2015/16 loan spell where he helped the club win the Scottish Cup - but didn’t rekindle their interest in the January window.

It represents Henderson’s second football adventure away from Scotland having helped Rosenborg win the Norwegian title in 2015.

An article on the Celtic website read: “Everyone at Celtic wishes him every success with Bari while also thanking him for his contribution to the club over the past few years.”

