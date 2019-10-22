Linlithgow Rose boost as Scottish Cup tie with Falkirk to be shown live
Linlithgow Rose will have their clash with Falkirk in the next round of the Scottish Cup shown live on television, it has been announced.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:39 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:42 pm
BBC Scotland will screen the third-round contest on Friday, November 22 with a 7.05pm kick-off.
The match at Prestonfield represents something of a windfall for the East of Scotland club as a bumper attendance is expected along with extra revenue from the TV coverage.
David McGlynn's side made it to the third round after a 2-0 victory over Stirling University on Sunday.
The match represented the first game in charge for new boss Brown Ferguson.